Charity fundraiser completes 52 sea swims for Children in Need

Shona Manson completes her 52 swims challenge. Photo: John Coutts.

A brave wild-swimmer has completed a marathon charity effort, swimming in the sea 52 times over the winter in aid of Children in Need.

Shona Manson, from Lerwick, completed her final sea swim on Saturday (23rd January).

She has raised over three times her initial fundraising target in the process – with over £3,000 raised so far.

Writing on Facebook this weekend, Ms Manson said that she was more than overwhelmed after completing her feat.

Having initially set out to do the challenge herself, she has been joined by a band of fellow hardy sea-swimmers on most of the days.

She wrote that the challenge had “grown arms and legs”, and thanked those that had joined her throughout.

She completed her final day from an inflatable llama with “52” balloons tied to her wrists.

Those that wish to donate to Ms Manson’s fundraising effort can do so by following this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shona-manson3

