Future jarls remind guizers to stay at home

This year’s unlucky Guizer Jarls have asked guizers to stay at home this Up-Helly-A’ season in a new video.

Released by NHS Shetland, the short clip features the jarls who have had their festivities postponed this year reminding the public to follow the health advice and not to hold parties.

Future Lerwick, Bressay, Delting, Cullivoe, Northmavine, Norwick and Nesting and Girlsta jarls appear in the video, reminding guizers not to meet up with their squads and to only have a spree when we are safe to do so again.

The video comes on the weekend which would traditionally have marked the pre-Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ squad photos, in the lead-up to the town festival.

