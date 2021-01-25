Coastguard rescue injured offshore worker from platform west of Shetland

HM Coastguard rescue helicopter. Photo: Brian Gray.

Coastguard officers flew out this morning (Monday) to rescue an offshore worker injured on a platform west of Shetland.

HM Coastguard in Shetland received the emergency call at around 7.05am with reports of an incident 88 nautical miles west of Sumburgh.

The rescue helicopter was despatched to collect the injured crew member. Officers will take the casualty to Tingwall airport for transfer to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

As of 9.25am the incident was ongoing.

More to follow.