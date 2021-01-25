Education secretary to launch Hisa conference for students including from Shetland

John Swinney pictured during a previous visit Hame Fae Hame nursery in Scalloway. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Education secretary John Swinney is today launching a virtual conference for students including those attending Shetland institutions, with a focus on finding work.

The Highlands and Islands Students’ Association Conference (Hisa Con) which runs until Friday, looks at the changing world of employability for young people.

Hisa president, Florence Jansen, said: “We are delighted to welcome John Swinney to this year’s Hisa Con. It is a unique opportunity for our students to question one of the highest-ranking Scottish politicians on a wide range of issues such as education, Brexit and the impact of the ongoing Covid pandemic.”

Mr Swinney said: “I cannot think of a more timely conference theme for students than employability, given the challenges of a Covid and a post-Brexit labour market.

“However, the qualifications that students at today’s conference are working towards will place them in good stead to compete in that market.

