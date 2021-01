Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

One new Covid case has been reported today (Monday 25th January).

The isles have recorded 15 cases over the past seven days, and 133 since the beginning of the North Mainland outbreak on 21st December.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the new case appeared to be linked to travel.

Lower numbers being reported was “encouraging”, she said, but she urged people to remain vigilant of the virus and to seek a test if they were in any doubt.