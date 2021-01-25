News

People aged 70-79 to be invited to get Covid vaccine

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 34 min ago 0
People between the ages of 70 and 79 will receive letters inviting them to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine shortly, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She said these people should expect to get a letter over “the next couple of weeks”.

Ms Sturgeon said over 415,000 Scots had now had their first dose of the vaccine, and that the programme was progressing well.

But she warned those that do get the vaccine that they are not immediately immune from the virus.

“Once you have received the first does it doesn’t start protecting you immediately,” she said.

The vaccine will “reduce your chance of getting Covid” after around “two weeks”.

She reminded those that do get the vaccine to continue following public health advice, such as mask-wearing and social-distancing.

