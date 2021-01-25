Remanded after private case
A woman has made a second private appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court in relation to assault charges.
Sarah Irvine, 35, of Lerwick appeared from custody on a petition alleging five offences.
She is alleged to have behaved with culpable and reckless conduct, and carried out assault and assault to injury.
Irvine is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of sexual assault.
She made no plea or declaration and was fully committed before being remanded in custody.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment