Town Hall to play Up-Helly-A’ song

There will be no Up-Helly-A’ festivities on the last Tuesday of January – but the Lerwick Town Hall will pay its own tribute to the postponed festival.

The town hall bells will chime out the Up-Helly-A’ Song, the Galley Song and the Norseman’s Home tomorrow (Tuesday 26th January).

The tunes will be played at 11.45am, at around the time the Jarl’s Squad would depart the town hall after the Convener’s civic reception.

A small keyboard in the clock tower, which usually operates the bell hammers, will be used to play the songs.

The Raven banner will also be flown above the town hall.

Convener Malcolm Bell said he hoped the gesture would help “mark the day” in some way.