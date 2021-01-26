Amenity trust receives grant for Sumburgh Lighthouse

Shetland Amenity Trust has received £73,743 from Historic Environment Scotland for the lighthouse at Sumburgh Head.

The money will be used for building maintenance after storm damage, to instal Covid-19 adaptions, and to develop a business plan to re-engage the Shetland public and any tourist market to the site.

Amenity trust head of development Davy Cooper said: “We are grateful for this support which has come at a significant time for us.

“The care of the site at Sumburgh Head is entirely funded by ticket sales and donations, and receives no public funding.

“Covid-19 restrictions meant that Sumburgh Head was only able to open for a limited period of time last year.

“We are hopeful that the restrictions may be lifted to a point that the site can reopen for a full summer season in 2021. In order to do so we will need to re-engage with the public.