Archived fire festival films hoped to rekindle Up-Helly-A’ memories

Shetland Film Archive's Fire Festivals streaming event.

Archived film of former fire festivals is set to be streamed tonight (Tuesday) with the hope of reviving fond memories of Up-Helly-A’ in years gone by.

Although the pandemic has forced the cancellation of this year’s festivals, the Shetland Film Archive (SFA) is hoping its broadcast will offer a flavour of past events.

The streaming event, which will also feature Promote Shetland content, will take place from 7.30pm on Facebook and Youtube.

🔥 Happy #UpHellyAa day! Tune in at 7:30pm tonight for a selection of archive films and @PromoteShetland content to showcase and celebrate our local fire festivals! You can almost smell the paraffin… 😀🐲🔥 #ShetlandFilmArchive #Shetland #FireFestivals https://t.co/FwByhKVTeq — Shetland Film Archive (@ShetFilmArchive) January 26, 2021

“It’s not quite the same as the Up Helly A’ procession but hopefully it will bring back some good memories,” said SFA’s chairman Greg McCarron.

