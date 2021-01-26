News

Archived fire festival films hoped to rekindle Up-Helly-A’ memories

Andrew Hirst 37 min ago 0
Shetland Film Archive's Fire Festivals streaming event.

Archived film of former fire festivals is set to be streamed tonight (Tuesday) with the hope of reviving fond memories of Up-Helly-A’ in years gone by.

Although the pandemic has forced the cancellation of this year’s festivals, the Shetland Film Archive (SFA) is hoping its broadcast will offer a flavour of past events. 

The streaming event, which will also feature Promote Shetland content, will take place from 7.30pm on Facebook and Youtube. 

“It’s not quite the same as the Up Helly A’ procession but hopefully it will bring back some good memories,” said SFA’s chairman Greg McCarron.  

Visit SFA’s Facebook page or Youtube channel by clicking on the links. 

