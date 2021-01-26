News

Bill appears at cross for postponed 2021 festival

Ryan Nicolson
There might be no Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ today – but a bill has still appeared at the Market Cross to mark the festival.

Jarl Neil Moncrieff was due to lead the festival today (Tuesday 26th January).

The bill declares that there is a virus running through their festival which can cause “loneliness, boredom, sobriety”, for the next 12 months at least.

Guizers are reminded they will not be reporting to collect torches this year, and are given handy public health advice from the festival’s marshals.

Have a look at this year’s bill below:

