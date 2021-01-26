Life in Shetland News

Handmade galley set for fiery demise

Ryan Nicolson 5 hours 11 min ago 0
Handmade galley set for fiery demise

A handmade galley is set to be burned tonight – but not in the King Harald Street play park.

The smaller replica has been built by Scott Goudie, who was a member of the 2020 Jarl Squad and whose dad, Billy Goudie, led the festival in 2000.

His galley has been christened the “Stay at Home Helly Aa” in reference to the restrictions that have hampered this year’s event.

Mr Goudie said that she had “not taken too long” to build, having been put together for a shop display in 2016 before gathering dust in his parent’s loft.

He took her back to his house to repaint her and finish off the rest of the details in time for this year.

Now he plans to burn her later this evening – although, unlike the normal procession, this burning will be weather-permitting.

The ‘Stay at Home Helly Aa’, made by Scott Goudie.
