The four Nicolsons in front of the burning galley. From left: David (jarl in 2012), John (this year’s jarl), father Jim (jarl in 1979) and Graham (jarl in 2007). Photo: John Coutts

It is a perfect night for a procession … but unfortunately the postponement of the 2021 Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ means guizers will have to wait a bit longer to throw their torches into the galley.

It was also a perfect night for a procession in 2019, when jarl John Nicolson became the fourth member of his family to lead the town festival.

Relive the 2019 procession by watching the video below: