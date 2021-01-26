Jarl Liam Summers leads squad in last year’s morning procession

Guizer Jarl Liam Summers savours the moment as his squad ranks up behind him. Photo: Adam Civico

The Shetland Times is going to be marking the day that would have been Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ 2021 by posting a series of videos from previous year’s festivals.

The first of which comes from the 2020 Lerwick event, which was lead by jarl Liam Summers as Odin, Lord of the Gallows.

Summers and his squad had a near-perfect morning for their walk from Islesburgh to the Toll Clock Shopping Centre, where they performed a trio of Johnny Cash hits for their squad song.

He said this his day “couldn’t have been any better” – especially the evening procession, which for the second year in a row passed by with perfect weather.

Watch the clip below, and keep your eye out for further Up-Helly-A’ videos throughout the day.