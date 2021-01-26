Many properties in Lerwick area to be left without heating and hot water due to shutdown

Hundreds of homes in the Lerwick area are to be left without heating or hot water due to an urgent repair of the network.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap), which runs the district heating scheme, apologised to customers in a Facebook announcement.

“Due to an urgent repair an unplanned shutdown will take place tonight (26/01/21) from 10pm onwards,” it said.

“This will mean no heating or hot water for the following areas – all of Sound; North Lochside; Bruce Crescent; AHS; Hostel; Clickimin; Hayfield Lane; Robertson Crescent; HBC; Leslie Road; Goodlad Crescent; Cairnfield Road; Russell Crescent; Clickimin Road; South Lochside.

“We will do everything possible to get things up and running again as quickly as possible.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Sheap had been planning to carry out a thermal survey of the network using drones provided by Shetland Flyer.