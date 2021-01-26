News

One new Covid case

6 hours 21 min ago 0
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

One new case has been confirmed for Shetland today (Tuesday 26th January).

The isles have recorded 13 cases over the past seven days, and 134 since the beginning of the North Mainland outbreak on 21st December.

NHS Shetland said today’s case was a close contact of an already confirmed case.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said it was “really positive” that numbers appeared to be remaining low.

“We know for many people in Shetland that today in particular feels difficult to not be out celebrating with friends and family for the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’.

“We really appreciate everyone’s sustained efforts in combatting Covid-19 transmission by staying home.

“It is really significant that all the fire festivals have been cancelled as these are a large part of Shetland’s culture and we know it has happened only very rarely in the past.

