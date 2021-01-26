Thermal survey of district heating network postponed due to weather

A thermal survey of Lerwick’s district heating network has been postponed due to poor surface conditions – and urgent repairs.

The Shetland Flyer had been due to carry out the survey tonight (Tuesday) from 8pm-5am, using a drone.

However, accountable manager Rory Gillies said poor surface conditions and a forecast of further snow meant it would be postponed until tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap), which runs the district heating scheme, had also announced it would be shutting down part of the network tonight to carry out urgent repairs.

Mr Gillies said the shutdown would also have prevented the thermal survey from going ahead.

Sheap has apologised for the shutdown, which will leave hundreds of properties without heating or hot water.

It said SSE uncovered a leak in one of its pipes while carrying out unrelated work on the electricity network.