Three Up-Helly-A’ songs were played on a keyboard in the Lerwick Town Hall today to mark what should have been the 2021 festival.

At 11.45am, when the Jarls Squad would have departed the town hall after the civic reception, the town hall played the Up-Helly-A’ Song, the Galley Song and the Norseman’s Home.

A small crowd gather at the Hillhead on Tuesday morning to listen to the songs.

Watch the video below: