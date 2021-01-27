Co-op apologises for issues with fridges and card machines

The Co-operative has apologised after issues at both their Lerwick and Brae supermarkets.

Staff at the Lerwick store had to throw out chilled goods on Tuesday (26th January) after their fridges failed overnight.

The Co-op said there was a “mechanical issue” with their food fridges, and that it would be Friday at the earliest before they were able to get back up to full stock.

“We are able to continue to provide a limited range of products,” Co-op said.

Over the weekend, customers at both the Lerwick and Brae stores also reported problems with paying for goods by card.

Co-op said this problem was “intermittent”, and that card payments were now being processed as normal.

The supermarket chain said they wanted to “sincerely apologise” for the inconvenience to their customers.