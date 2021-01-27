News

Co-op apologises for issues with fridges and card machines

6 hours 56 min ago 0
Co-op apologises for issues with fridges and card machines

The Co-operative has apologised after issues at both their Lerwick and Brae supermarkets.

Staff at the Lerwick store had to throw out chilled goods on Tuesday (26th January) after their fridges failed overnight.

The Co-op said there was a “mechanical issue” with their food fridges, and that it would be Friday at the earliest before they were able to get back up to full stock.

“We are able to continue to provide a limited range of products,” Co-op said.

Over the weekend, customers at both the Lerwick and Brae stores also reported problems with paying for goods by card.

Co-op said this problem was “intermittent”, and that card payments were now being processed as normal.

The supermarket chain said they wanted to “sincerely apologise” for the inconvenience to their customers.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.