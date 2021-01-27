Investment made in island green recovery projects

NAFC Marine Centre.

Three green projects will benefit from a combined £132,000 in funding aimed at providing an environmentally-friendly future for the isles.

The biggest slice of Shetland’s pie is going to the NAFC Marine Centre.

It will use a £75,000 allocation to help in the acquisition of innovative equipment in shellfish harvesting.

Bressay Development Trust is set to receive £34,000 towards cost of decarbonising community buildings in the island.

Meanwhile, plant hire business EMN Plant is in line for over £23,000 to help with a feasibility study.

The company is keen to explore the potential for a green hydrogen production plant, which will serve heavy goods vehicles and plant machinery.

The allocation form part of a £749,000 investment across the north of Scotland from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

HIE’s regional head of communities infrastructure Zoe Laird said: “Some of the biggest impacts of the pandemic have been felt on our islands and it’s important that support is available to help them recover.

“These important projects will support a green recovery and the transition to a carbon-neutral region. They will benefit many communities across a dispersed population and contribute to the longer-term recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.”