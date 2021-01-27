Headlines News

Investment made in island green recovery projects

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 21 min ago 0
Investment made in island green recovery projects
NAFC Marine Centre.

Three green projects will benefit from a combined £132,000 in funding aimed at providing an environmentally-friendly future for the isles.

The biggest slice of Shetland’s pie is going to the NAFC Marine Centre.

It will use a £75,000 allocation to help in the acquisition of innovative equipment in shellfish harvesting.

Bressay Development Trust is set to receive £34,000 towards cost of decarbonising community buildings in the island.

Meanwhile, plant hire business EMN Plant is in line for over £23,000 to help with a feasibility study.

The company is keen to explore the potential for a green hydrogen production plant, which will serve heavy goods vehicles and plant machinery.

The allocation form part of a £749,000 investment across the north of Scotland from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

HIE’s regional head of communities infrastructure Zoe Laird said: “Some of the biggest impacts of the pandemic have been felt on our islands and it’s important that support is available to help them recover.

“These important projects will support a green recovery and the transition to a carbon-neutral region. They will benefit many communities across a dispersed population and contribute to the longer-term recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.