More than a quarter of deaths due to Covid this year

4 hours 11 min ago 0
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Coronavirus is the cause of more than a quarter of the isles deaths so far this year.

According to the latest Covid death figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS), three of the 11 deaths in Shetland in 2021 have been due to coronavirus.

The latest weekly death update from the NRS was released by the NRS at midday today (Wednesday 27th January).

It confirmed that one person had died in the last week due to coronavirus – as previously reported on Friday.

That takes the total of deaths caused by Covid to three so far this year.

And the NRS said that it had recorded 11 deaths in Shetland this year overall.

The isles have recorded 11 deaths due to Covid since the pandemic began in March 2020.

