Changes to rubbish collections in Yell and Unst

A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

Changes are being made to the household recycling and rubbish collections in some areas of Unst and Yell.

In Unst, collections in Uyeasound will now be on Mondays.

In Yell, collections in Grimister, Setter, Ulsta, West Sandwick and West Yell will now all be on Tuesdays.

Shetland Islands Council says the changes are being made from Monday.

Next week’s collections are for non-recyclable rubbish, and householders are being asked to ensure that they have black bags or green-lidded wheelie bins out for 7.30am on their new collection day.