Isles have lowest furlough figures for UK

Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Shetland had the lowest number of people on furlough in the UK at the end of December.

Only around 600 people were on furlough at the 31st December 2020, according to HMRC.

That equates to roughly 5 per cent of the isles work force.

That figure was slightly higher than in November, when only 500 people were on furlough.

The Scottish government’s decision to move the entire country into at least level three restrictions at the end of December, and the subsequent shutting of bars and restaurants, is likely to have had an effect on the December furlough figures.