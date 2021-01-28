News

Isles have lowest furlough figures for UK

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 33 min ago 0
Isles have lowest furlough figures for UK
Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Shetland had the lowest number of people on furlough in the UK at the end of December.

Only around 600 people were on furlough at the 31st December 2020, according to HMRC.

That equates to roughly 5 per cent of the isles work force.

That figure was slightly higher than in November, when only 500 people were on furlough.

The Scottish government’s decision to move the entire country into at least level three restrictions at the end of December, and the subsequent shutting of bars and restaurants, is likely to have had an effect on the December furlough figures.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.