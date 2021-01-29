Cullivoe festival goes virtual

The Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ is among the long list of festivals on the fire heap this year – but it is to get a virtual equivalent to keep guizers entertained.

The “Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ Online” event will be held virtually over two nights at the end of February.

Selected squads from the history of the festival will be streamed online on Friday 26th February, followed by the annual Guizers Hop Variety Concert the following evening.

Both can be watch “fae da comfort o’ your sofa”.

The committee said more plans would be announced soon.

The Cullivoe committee also announced on Facebook that last year’s jarl Craig Dickie and his squad had donated the funds they had raised over the past 12 months to two causes.

Over £600 went to the local galley shed renovations, and a further £700 went to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.