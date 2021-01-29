News

Folk festival postponed again

Ryan Nicolson 13 hours 8 min ago 0
J.P. Cormier and Tim Edey impress at the concert in Walls on the opening night of the 2019 Shetland Folk Festival. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The 40th anniversary of the Shetland Folk Festival has been postponed again, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The festival had originally been due to be held at the end of April last year, but has now been moved for a second time.

Provisionally, the festival is set to start on April 28th 2022, but the committee said that would only be confirmed “when we can be confident an event that reflects the scale, international reach and community inclusion of our festival can happen”.

The committee have “unanimously decided” the current situation is too unpredictable to try to organise the festival.

They said they were confident the festival would be “well worth waiting for” when it did arrive.

Anyone holding membership for 2021 will automatically have it carried forward for 2022.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

