In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

The contrast between past Up-Helly-A' events and the quiet Galley Shed as seen on Tuesday.

The latest edition of The Shetland Times is out today (Friday).

Here are a selection of some of the stories:

A cancer patient has spoken of her frustration awaiting a Covid-19 vaccination ahead of essential journeys for treatment on the mainland.

A report highlighting the “extreme” impact of Covid-19 on Scottish council finances found the SIC’s debt and pension funds had been among the hardest hit of all local authorities.

A round-up of what went on to mark Up-Helly-A’ despite the pandemic and a look back at past fire festivals.

Fiddler Aly Bain has called Brexit “a step backwards” for the music industry.

Noss Nature Reserve’s honorary warden Jonathan Wills has been highly critical of the SIC for allowing tankers he says have breached terminal rules to return to the isles.

Shetland’s vaccination roll-out could be ramped up to become a 12 hours a day, seven days a week, operation in a bid to reach as many folk as possible.