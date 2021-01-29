News

Isles set for lamb biltong production

Ryan Taylor 12 hours 17 min ago 0
butcher manager, Jay Joubert

An isles firm is to launch a range of biltong snacks – including lamb biltong, a move expected to create new jobs.

J & G Shetland Ltd, which owns Sound Service Station, is set to start production in Lerwick next month.

The company has secured £24,000 funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for specialist equipment required to produce biltong.

J & G plan to use Shetland produced beef and lamb. The biltong will initially be available for sale in the isles, then for onward sale to the UK market.

With no other producers commercially producing lamb biltong, this is viewed as a new product for Scotland – and will be aimed at the growing health snack and other markets.

Biltong, a ready to eat snack is a form of dried, cured meat originating from South African countries, is similar in style to jerky but with different ingredients and production processes.

