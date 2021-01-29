Lerwick homes to lose heating and hot water again as repairs completed 

Shetland Heat Energy and Power Ltd will carry out repairs on its network in Lerwick.

Many homes in Lerwick will be left without heating or hot water overnight on Saturday while urgent repairs are completed.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap) manages the district heating system. It began repairs on Tuesday night when homes in the south end of the town were affected.

That work is due to be completed between 10pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday. Sheap said that would mean “no heating or hot water for all areas south of Gilbertson Road including all of Sound”.

The areas and properties affected are: Sound, North Lochside, Bruce Crescent, the AHS Hostel, Clickimin; Hayfield Lane; Robertson Crescent; HBC; Leslie Road; Goodlad Crescent; Cairnfield Road; Russell Crescent; Clickimin Road and South Lochside.

Sheap apologised for the inconvenience.