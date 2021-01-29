News

Lerwick homes to lose heating and hot water again as repairs completed

Adam Civico 6 hours 48 min ago 0
Lerwick homes to lose heating and hot water again as repairs completed 
Shetland Heat Energy and Power Ltd will carry out repairs on its network in Lerwick.

Many homes in Lerwick will be left without heating or hot water overnight on Saturday while urgent repairs are completed.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap) manages the district heating system. It began repairs on Tuesday night when homes in the south end of the town were affected.

That work is due to be completed between 10pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday. Sheap said that would mean “no heating or hot water for all areas south of Gilbertson Road including all of Sound”.

The areas and properties affected are: Sound, North Lochside, Bruce Crescent, the AHS Hostel, Clickimin; Hayfield Lane; Robertson Crescent; HBC; Leslie Road; Goodlad Crescent; Cairnfield Road; Russell Crescent;  Clickimin Road and South Lochside.

 Sheap apologised for the inconvenience.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.