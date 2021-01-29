News

No new coronavirus cases in Shetland for third day

Adam Civico 9 hours 11 min ago 0
Shetland has recorded no new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

Friday’s Public Health Scotland update showed zero cases for Shetland with the latest seven-day total standing at five.

Shetland had recorded 134 cases between mid-December and Wednesday  this week.

Earlier this week NHS Shetland chief Michael Dickson said he believed the health board was days away from being able to declare the outbreak over.

There has been a total of 210 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

