Political row heats up over EU export issue

A political spat is mounting over the seafood export debacle.

The Scottish government’s rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing has taken issue with Westminster attempts to apportion blame for the fiasco to Holyrood.

In a letter to the Under Secretary of State for Scotland David Duguid, Mr Ewing sought to clarify “inaccuracies” regarding the Scottish government and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) preparations for Brexit.

“I need to express my serious disappointment at some of the statements made by UK government ministers which imply that the situation at the three commercially-operated logistics hubs in Scotland are somehow the result of a lack of Scottish government or FSS preparation or resourcing,” he said.

“This is categorically not the case.”