Shetland firm awarded multimillion pound interconnector contract

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 33 min ago 0
The interconnector will connect to the switching station in Kergord. Picture: Mott MacDonald/SSEN.

A Shetland firm has been awarded a multimillion-pound interconnector contract, playing a key role in the future of the isles’ energy network.

Tulloch Developments will deliver all the cable installation civil engineering works from where the cable makes landfall to the new switching station at Kergord.

When completed in 2024, the HVDC cable will connect Shetland with the National Grid on the mainland enabling power generated by the Viking Energy windfarm to be exported.

SSEN Transmission, which is leading the project, said the new contract would provide jobs and contribute to Shetland’s economy.

SSEN’s project director John Scott said he wanted to see many local companies involved in the scheme.

Tulloch’s director, George Smith said: “Over the past 40 years we have had the opportunity to work on some of the most significant projects in Shetland.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the contract and look forward to playing a key role in the delivery of such a significant project for Shetland.”

