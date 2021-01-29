Shetland Greens join those celebrating ferry funding pledge

Shetland Greens' list candidate Debra Nicolson

Shetland Greens have welcomed the news that inter-island ferries have secured extra funding.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes announced on Thursday that the £5.5m revenue funding gap for Shetland Islands Council’s fleet would be plugged.

Debra Nicolson, a Greens list candidate for the Highlands and Islands, said: “For many years the knock-on effect of having to fund the deficit in ferry funding has caused significant budgetary pressures on other services throughout Shetland.

“This has been grossly unfair, particularly when compared to the huge increases in funding afforded to Calmac.”

She said attention should now turn to replacing the ageing inter-island ferries with environmentally-friendly vessels.