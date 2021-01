Dog owners have been reminded to keep their pets under control near livestock. Photo: Kenneth Shearer

Shetland Police have received reports of dogs being allowed to run free in fields where ewes are in lamb.

The force posted on Facebook about the issue stating that: “This can potentially [cause] distress to the animals and subsequent loss to the animal and farmers alike.

“Members of the public are kindly reminded to keep your animals suitably restrained when near farm animals.”