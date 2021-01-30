News

Free bus travel for vaccine attendees

Adam Civico 3 hours 24 min ago 0
Vaccination centres are due to open on Monday. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Anyone attending Covid-19 vaccination centres will be entitled to free bus and ferry travel from Monday.

The first centre is due to open at Gremista in Lerwick on Monday as NHS Shetland ramps up its campaign to get as many as possible inoculated.

Travellers should state their journey purpose to the bus driver or ferry crew when boarding the bus or ferry. If a car is being taken on the ferry it should be booked as soon as possible.

A free shuttle bus will operate from Viking Bus Station in Lerwick to the vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre at Gremista, near Pelagia Shetland.  Buses will depart every 30 minutes and will be cleaned between journeys.

The arrangements will continue as long as the vaccination programme is in place, subject to any required changes.

Accompanying escorts can also travel for free.

