WATCH: Fiddlers welcome marathon man Henderson back to Lerwick

Martin Henderson celebrates as he crosses the finish line outside his house at Braefield after completing his very first marathon in memory of father-in-law George Simpson and to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland Relay for Life chairman Martin Henderson’s fundraising marathon has pulled in more than £7,000 for Cancer Research UK.

He even managed five press-ups at the finish line after an extra £10 was pledged if he managed the feat.

The run kickstarts this year’s money-raising effort, with the Relay for Life event unable to go ahead.

Henderson set off from Voxter at 10am with running partner Fiona Shearer and arrived at his home in Sound, Lerwick at 2pm.

He said he was “really stunned” by the support along the way and the welcoming party – including socially-distanced fiddlers – that greeted him in Lerwick. (See Sophie Whitehead’s video below)

The run was in memory of Henderson’s father-in-law George Simpson who died of cancer two years ago. “He would have hated the fuss but would have been proud,” said.

More in next week’s Shetland Times.