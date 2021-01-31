News

‘Stay off ice’ warning after children seen playing on frozen lochs

Adam Civico 5 hours 59 min ago 0
Shetland Coastguard was called into action and issued a warning on Sunday evening after reports of children playing on the ice at two lochs.

Calls were made to the coastguard and police in Lerwick after bairns were seen on the ice at Clickimin and Tingwall lochs.

Coastguard officers visited both lochs and, according to a Facebook post, observed footsteps “quite far out” on both lochs (see below). Several youths were given safety advice by police.

Parents have been urged to tell their children to stay off the ice.

The development comes a day after Lerwick resident Margaret Goodlad said she feared a tragedy, after seeing children playing on the ice at the Loch of Trebister near Gulberwick.

