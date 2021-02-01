Afternoon teas (in a box) for Relay for Life effort

The afternoon teas which will provided by the Shetland Relay for Life committee. Photo: Sophie Whitehead

The Shetland Relay for Life committee will be offering afternoon teas – in a box – this month.

For £12 people can choose eight items from fancies, dainties, traybakes and sandwiches to recreate their own afternoon tea, while supporting Cancer Research UK.

Starting on Saturday 13th February, the Relay for Life team will be baking, boxing and delivering tasty treats to help chase away the winter blues.

Olive MacLeod from the committee said: “One of the great things about Shetland is the fantastic afternoon teas that local halls host.

“Unfortunately that’s not possible this year, but we hope everyone will take advantage of not having to bake and enjoy a quick nibble for Cancer Research UK.”

Orders can be placed from Sunday 7th February for the Saturday 13th February teas on the Relay for Life Shetland Facebook page, where more details of the treats available, collection points and delivery areas will be available.