News

Afternoon teas (in a box) for Relay for Life effort

Jim Tait 3 hours 11 min ago 0
Afternoon teas (in a box) for Relay for Life effort
The afternoon teas which will provided by the Shetland Relay for Life committee. Photo: Sophie Whitehead

The Shetland Relay for Life committee will be offering afternoon teas – in a box – this month.

For £12 people can choose eight items from fancies, dainties, traybakes and sandwiches to recreate their own afternoon tea, while supporting Cancer Research UK.

Starting on Saturday 13th February, the Relay for Life team will be baking, boxing and delivering tasty treats to help chase away the winter blues.

Olive MacLeod from the committee said: “One of the great things about Shetland is the fantastic afternoon teas that local halls host.

“Unfortunately that’s not possible this year, but we hope everyone will take advantage of not having to bake and enjoy a quick nibble for Cancer Research UK.”

Orders can be placed from Sunday 7th February for the Saturday 13th February teas on the Relay for Life Shetland Facebook page, where more details of the treats available, collection points and delivery areas will be available.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.