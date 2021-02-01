News Videos

First jab issued at Lerwick vaccination centre

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 21 min ago 0
A new vaccination centre aimed at turning the tide against Covid in the isles has opened today (Monday 1st February).

The Independent Living Centre in Gremista, Lerwick will be used to issue coronavirus vaccines to those aged between 70-79.

Harold Massie, who is 71, was the first to get the Pfizer jab at the new centre this morning. He said it was a “real honour” to be selected at the front of the queue.

“It’s absolutely essential people get this vaccine,” he said.

“After all the work to get us this far, it’s our responsibility to get it.”

Team leader Elaine Maguire, who gave Mr Massie the vaccine, said she was “really excited” that the effort was getting underway.

She said they had 75 vaccines to administer this afternoon, but the biggest challenge the team were facing was having enough vaccines to go around.

“It’s all to do with the number of vaccines,” she said.

“We have everything – we have kit, we have the people, we have the training.”

But she added that the public had been extremely willing to turn up at short notice to have their first dose of the vaccine.

“Most people are just grateful to get the call.

“When you call them, they are here in 15 minutes.”

Watch our walk-through video below from the new vaccination centre.

