Police are appealing for information.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were deliberately scratched in Lerwick.

Sergeant Victoria Duthie said the vandalisms happened between Friday evening and Sunday morning between St Olaf Street and Upper Hillhead.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Lerwick Police Station on 101 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or alternatively attend at Lerwick Police Station.