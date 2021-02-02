Concerns voiced over teen mental health

Highlands And Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

An MSP has highlighted concerns about the impact the pandemic is having on the mental health of young people.

Jamie Halcro Johnston suggested the prolonged restrictions, absence from school and limits on social activity leave many feeling isolated from friends and family.

The Scottish Conservative MSP was responding to research conducted by the Mental Health Foundation and Swansea University which found more than a quarter of teenagers were showing symptoms of depression or anxiety.

“The lockdowns, and other restrictions on our lives, have had a real impact on all of us,” he said.

“However, there is now growing concern at the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of our young people, particularly teenagers, many of whom have been left feeling isolated from their friends and the support they provide.”