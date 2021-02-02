News

German rocket maker to launch from Unst

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 14 min ago 0
German rocket maker to launch from Unst

A German rocket maker plans to launch from Unst – a move seen as a further boost for Shetland Space Centre.

HyImpulse Technologies plans to begin engine testing and launching sub-orbital sounding rockets in the isles this year, and launch a maiden orbital flight in 2023.

The company is said to have pioneered environmentally-friendly hybrid fuel technology which will be deployed in all launches.

HyImpulse chief executive Christian Schmierer said: “We have signed letters of intent with several potential customers to take their payloads into orbit.

“It was therefore very important for us to secure a launch pad and site ahead of time and to start with our mission planning.

“Shetland Space Centre allows us to offer frequent, reliable access to space with a great variety of efficient flight routes.”

Chief executive of Shetland Space Centre Frank Strang said: “We are truly international in our outlook.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.