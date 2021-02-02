German rocket maker to launch from Unst

A German rocket maker plans to launch from Unst – a move seen as a further boost for Shetland Space Centre.

HyImpulse Technologies plans to begin engine testing and launching sub-orbital sounding rockets in the isles this year, and launch a maiden orbital flight in 2023.

The company is said to have pioneered environmentally-friendly hybrid fuel technology which will be deployed in all launches.

HyImpulse chief executive Christian Schmierer said: “We have signed letters of intent with several potential customers to take their payloads into orbit.

“It was therefore very important for us to secure a launch pad and site ahead of time and to start with our mission planning.

“Shetland Space Centre allows us to offer frequent, reliable access to space with a great variety of efficient flight routes.”

Chief executive of Shetland Space Centre Frank Strang said: “We are truly international in our outlook.”