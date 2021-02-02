Phased return to education announced

Children are to begin a phased return to learning in school environment.

The changes are expected to be introduced from 22nd February.

A full time return will be introduced for children in early learning and childcare settings.

Primary children from P1-P3 will also make a return to the classroom.

There is also a planned return for high school pupils who need to carry out practical work to go towards national qualifications.

Help has also been offered for children with additional support needs.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It’s a statement of the obvious that all of us want to see children back in full time face to face education as soon as possible.”