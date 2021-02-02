News

Technical fault puts Bluemull Sound ferry Geira out of service

5 hours 48 min ago 0
The inter-island ferry Geira is out of service. Photo: SIC

The inter-island ferry Geira, which is used on the Bluemull Sound service between Yell, Unst and Fetlar, is out of service due to technical issues

She will be off the run for the rest of this week for repairs, according to an SIC “operations update”.  Ferry services on Bluemull Sound will operate as a single vessel in the meantime.

The ferry Bigga will continue on the route, operating to a Saturday timetable. 

Bookings are suspended.

The 24V North Isles bus service will also operate to a Saturday timetable during this period.

 

 

