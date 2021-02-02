Wishart welcomes payment parity for Shetland businesses

MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Beatrice Wishart has welcomed the introduction of an island equivalent payment to allow isles businesses access to the same support as those elsewhere in Scotland.

The Scottish government has confirmed that funding will be available to island businesses on the same basis as offered through a so-called Strategic Framework Business Fund to mainland companies.

But the isles MSP has warned the priority must be to ensure businesses receive the financial support before it’s too late.

“Confirmation that eligible businesses in level three areas can now apply for the top-up funding previously announced by the finance secretary will come as a relief to businesses in Shetland who have felt unsupported and confused,” she said.

“Many businesses in Shetland are merely treading water in the current environment. Level three restrictions have effectively posed the same significant challenges for businesses in Shetland as those in other parts of the country given that everyone is being encouraged to stay home.”