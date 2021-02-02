News

Wishart welcomes payment parity for Shetland businesses

Ryan Taylor 59 min ago 0
Wishart welcomes payment parity for Shetland businesses
MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Beatrice Wishart has welcomed the introduction of an island equivalent payment to allow isles businesses access to the same support as those elsewhere in Scotland.

The Scottish government has confirmed that funding will be available to island businesses on the same basis as offered through a so-called Strategic Framework Business Fund to mainland companies.

But the isles MSP has warned the priority must be to ensure businesses receive the financial support before it’s too late.

“Confirmation that eligible businesses in level three areas can now apply for the top-up funding previously announced by the finance secretary will come as a relief to businesses in Shetland who have felt unsupported and confused,” she said.

“Many businesses in Shetland are merely treading water in the current environment. Level three restrictions have effectively posed the same significant challenges for businesses in Shetland as those in other parts of the country given that everyone is being encouraged to stay home.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.