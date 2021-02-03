Almost 3,000 Shetlanders had received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine ahead of mass centre’s opening

Almost 3,000 folk in Shetland had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday – ahead of the opening of a mass vaccination centre this week.

The latest weekly figures, published by Public Health Scotland today (Wednesday) recorded Shetland’s total as 2,916 for the period up to 31st January.

The figure, which is an increase of almost 1,000 on the previous week, means 15.6 per cent of the adult population had received their first jab.

It is one of the highest proportions across Scotland. Only Orkney, Western Isles and Highland health boards have vaccinated a larger percentage of their adult populations.

After being slightly slower to rollout the vaccination programme, due in part to its later arrival in the isles, NHS Shetland has rapidly increased speed of delivery.

And it is expected to increase even faster this week, following the opening of the mass vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre in Gremista on Monday.

Harold Massie, who is 71, was the first to get the Pfizer jab at the new centre that morning.