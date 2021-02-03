Health and safety ‘paramount’ as Shetland schools plan phased reopening

Protecting the health and safety of pupils, parents and staff will be paramount as Shetland schools move towards a phased reopening, a senior councillor has said.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that early learning and P1-P3 pupils would go back to school full time this month. In Shetland that will be from 23rd February, following the long weekend.

There are also plans for some senior pupils to return to complete essential practical work.

The SIC’s education and families committee chairman George Smith said: “I welcome the commitment to a return for our youngest children later in February, and I would like to reassure staff, parents and carers, and pupils, that health and safety will continue to be absolutely paramount to all of our planning for the phased return later this month.”

The SIC said the return of senior pupils in S4-S6 would be part time, on a very limited basis.

Mr Smith thanked school staff for their “huge effort in such challenging and unprecedented times”.