Local approach to opening schools could be considered

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 26 min ago 0
The Anderson High School.

Signs have emerged that a local approach to opening schools could be considered.

Education Secretary John Swinney has said he would not rule out taking distinctive decisions in individual communities as Covid levels drop across the country.

He was speaking during a session of the Scottish parliament’s education committee.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart had sought assurances that a local approach may be considered.

She said: “As one constituent put it to me, will the decision about Shetland’s schools returning be dependent on the virus prevalence on the mainland?”

It comes after the Scottish government announced a phased return to school learning.

Ms Wishart added: “It is clear that remote learning is a struggle for many, and based on feedback from constituents people seem to be finding it harder this time round.

“The Level 3 restrictions in the islands also mean more parents are expected in work, which has a knock on effect for remote learning arrangements.”

