Police advise motorists not to travel unless ‘absolutely necessary’ after snow leads to car crash and road closure

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 29 min ago 0
Police have urged drivers to stay home and only take to the roads for essential journeys after fresh snowfall led to at least one accident in Shetland.

Police Scotland said the A970 near Gulberwick was partially blocked after a car reportedly crashed into a ditch.

Officers received the call at around 10.15am, although the crash is thought to have happened some time earlier. 

No one is reported to have been injured. However police said the icy conditions were likely to mean the vehicle’s recovery could take time. 

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are advising members of the public not to travel unless absolutely necessary.”

Earlier today, the road in and out of Scalloway was reported to be closed at the Scord, although it is understood to have been cleared and reopened since. 

Traffic in Lerwick is also reported to have been affected by the snowy conditions. 

On Monday, the SIC  announced that with the spell of cold weather expected to continue, its gritters would be using a mix of road salt and grit on all roads outside Lerwick.

Roads manager Dave Coupe asked motorists to drive with caution and reduce speeds.

Have you encountered any road closures this morning? Comment below or email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with your reports. 

