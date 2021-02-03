Police advise motorists not to travel unless ‘absolutely necessary’ after snow leads to car crash and road closure

Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather.

Police have urged drivers to stay home and only take to the roads for essential journeys after fresh snowfall led to at least one accident in Shetland.

Police Scotland said the A970 near Gulberwick was partially blocked after a car reportedly crashed into a ditch.

Officers received the call at around 10.15am, although the crash is thought to have happened some time earlier.

No one is reported to have been injured. However police said the icy conditions were likely to mean the vehicle’s recovery could take time.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are advising members of the public not to travel unless absolutely necessary.”

Police currently trying to clear the road – A970 near Gulberwick – the vehicle is partially blocking the road – there are no reports of any injuries. Due to the heavy snowfall, officers in Lerwick are advising members of the public to travel only if absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/u1P4bk0R1u — Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) February 3, 2021

Earlier today, the road in and out of Scalloway was reported to be closed at the Scord, although it is understood to have been cleared and reopened since.

Traffic in Lerwick is also reported to have been affected by the snowy conditions.

On Monday, the SIC announced that with the spell of cold weather expected to continue, its gritters would be using a mix of road salt and grit on all roads outside Lerwick.

Roads manager Dave Coupe asked motorists to drive with caution and reduce speeds.

