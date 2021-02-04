Covid phone number launched after snow prevents patients from getting through

A new telephone number is available to call for those who cannot make their appointment for a Covid vaccination at the mass vaccination centre in Gremista.

NHS Shetland has launched the number in response to the recent inclement weather, which resulted in several people being unable to make their slot.

Callers to the line will be asked to leave their details and one of the vaccination

scheduling team will call back to offer an alternative appointment.

Brian Chittick, who is leading the operational rollout of the vaccination programme,

said the line was for leaving a message to cancel a scheduled appointment only.

“If you require advice on your eligibility for the Covid vaccination, and potentially when you will receive it, then you need to check the NHS Inform website.

“And, if you have not yet received an appointment for your Covid vaccination, you need to wait

until one of our team contacts you in due course.”

The telephone number is 01595 7433-19.