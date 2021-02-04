News

Sturgeon welcomes a ‘ray of sunshine’ as Covid figures show evidence of positive progress

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 34 min ago 0
Sturgeon welcomes a 'ray of sunshine' as Covid figures show evidence of positive progress
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Falling case numbers and the highest daily vaccination total have given cause of optimism in the latest official figures, announced today (Thursday).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the test positivity rate had fallen beneath five per cent for the first time in more than a month. 

Shetland’s case numbers are also down on recent weeks. 

Ms Sturgeon said: “We should allow ourselves to reflect on these small rays of sunshine when they appear.” 

The number of people in hospital and intensive care was also down on previous days.

Ms Sturgeon said almost 700,000 people had now received their first dose of the vaccination – including 45,000 yesterday alone.  It is the highest figure in the vaccination rollout so far,

She said 98 per cent of care home residents had received their first dose, and 89 per cent of care home staff.

“These are quite extraordinary uptake numbers,” she said. 

However, to maintain the positive progress she said it was essential that folk continue to follow the rules. 

Twitter

